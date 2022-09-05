Fightful has released a new report revealing several notes for the AEW: Fight Forever video game, including details about what other stars are omitted. Highlights can be found below.

-AEW insisted on there being mini-games in Fight Forever, along with community creations. However, because AEW had initially told Yuke’s that they didn’t want a community creations-style aspect it doesn’t appear it will be something they have in the game. The report doesn’t specify where things are currently on that so there’s always a chance that changes.

-It is noted that heavy resources were put into the story mode of the game. This includes numerous stars like John Silver, Orange Cassidy, and MJF lending their voice-talents to the game. MJF apparently even wrote his own promo for the game.

-Previously we reported that FTR would not be in the first build of the game. Fightful adds that Evil Uno, Jake Hager, Private Party, The Acclaimed, Stu Grayson (who is no longer with the company), Santana, and Ortiz will also not be appearing in the game.

-Top superstar Kenny Omega is expected to appear at Tokyo Game Show to show off Fight Forever.