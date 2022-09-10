Yesterday pro-wrestling star Danny Limelight announced on Twitter that he was done with his MLW run and is officially a free agent. Fightful has provided an update to the situation.

According to the report, Limelight was on an exclusive paid-per-appearance deal with MLW that was set to run through 2023. However, injuries to Limelight’s partner Slice Boogie and a health scare for their manager Konnan derailed plans for the group, better known as 5150.

Since there were no creative plans for Limelight, nor was he brought into the television tapings in New York, he asked MLW for his release, which they granted. Fightful adds that both sides were amicable in their parting, and that there is a chance that Limelight and MLW could work together again in the future.

