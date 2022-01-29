PW Insider has released the following report regarding acting star Johnny Knoxville, who will be competing at this evening’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view to help promote his new Jackass film.

-Knoxville’s commitments with WWE are set to end after tonight’s show. He was scheduled to appear at last night’s SmackDown, but due to bad weather his segment was scrapped and he was taken directly to St. Louis for the Rumble.

-Knoxville made a very good impression backstage as he was willing to do whatever WWE asked of him in order to help promote his movie, and even volunteered to make more appearances for the company if necessary.

-The report states that Knoxville did not separate himself backstage and instead dove right into the WWE environment. Sources told the publication that Knoxville enjoyed being around as much as people enjoyed having him around. They hope to work with him again in the future as the entire process has been easy and drama free.

-The Brock Lesnar and Wee-Man incident, which has now gone viral and was picked up by TMZ, was not a stunt to promote Jackass and instead just ended up happening due to people “enjoying the night.” The hotel bar that the incident occurred in was unhappy at the damage that was caused and the scene that was made.