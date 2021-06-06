It was announced earlier this evening that pro-wrestling superstar Kyle Rae has signed a contract with the National Wrestling Alliance, with details being revealed that Rae’s former company, IMPACT, had worked out a deal with the NWA so Rae could officially move on.

According to Fightful Select, a large portion of the IMPACT locker room was unaware that a deal for Rae had been made, and were surprised to see her sign with NWA. The publication says that those they have spoken to have no ill will towards Rae, and are happy to hear she is doing better following her departure and months without contact.

The report adds that Rae spoke to members of the IMPACT roster this past weekend and apologized for her hiatus and sudden departure last year, which occurred right in the middle of her Knockouts title challenge, as well as an apology to IMPACT management.