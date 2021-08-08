Fightful Select has released the following update regarding the recent WWE releases, and how this has delivered yet another blow to the morale of those in NXT. Highlights are below.

-Apparently there was a number of female talents in WWE who grew concerned about their future booking once Johnny Ace (Laurenaitis) returned as head of talent relations. Talent was also said to be concerned about who would be hired to work with them.

-There were concerns about the direction NXT hirings were going once Canyon Ceman exited his position, with the report mentioning that Ceman did have heat within WWE and the Performance Center, a common occurrence with the position he held.

-At recent WWE tryouts there were several names that were passed on that many in NXT felt were slam dunks for the company, but other wrestlers saw as red flags. It is not listed as to what specific talents were mentioned.

-The publication ends the report by saying that morale for NXT has been down heavily since the pandemic, and has taken another hit after this weekend’s latest releases.