Last week’s WWE RAW promos by Liv Morgan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge continue to be a topic on social media and backstage in WWE. As noted, Morgan referenced the releases of The Riott Squad in her promo with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, while Edge referenced the release of John Morrison, and he referenced a CM Punk – MJF AEW Dynamite segment, during his promo segment with The Miz. You can click here for our previous backstage report on the promos.

It was previously reported how Edge has more creative control over his promos, while Liv’s line was likely fed to her by someone like WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, or someone close to him. In an update, Fightful Select reports that Edge has much more say over his promos than others, and if he didn’t want the Morrison line to make the air, it probably wouldn’t have.

It’s no secret that McMahon has the final say on everything that makes it to WWE TV. This new report says neither Morgan’s lines about The Riott Squad or Edge’s line about Morrison came from McMahon. At the same time, many people in the company thought McMahon should have nixed them, if possible.

There is reportedly no heat over the lines, with one source chalking it up as “just another part of the show.”

