Fightful Select has released a new report regarding the scary Madcap Moss spot that occurred during his matchup with Drew McIntyre at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

For those that missed it…McIntyre went for his signature inverted Alabamaslam, but Moss got dropped right on his head. There is no heat on either man, with the report mentioning that McIntyre is regarded as a very safe worker, and was very concerned about Moss’s condition after the move happened. Many backstage were aware that the error was on Moss for tucking his chin, something he apologized to McIntyre, agents, and even Vince McMahon for as they had gone over the move prior.

There was concern in gorilla afterwards, but Moss was said to be fine, and told the referee, McIntyre, and Happy Corbin that he could continue. Once it was confirmed he was okay calls were made for the move to be replayed.

McIntyre would go on to win the match after hitting his Claymore Kick.