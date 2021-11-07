Fightful Select has a new report with more details about several recently cut WWE stars, including notes on Gran Metalik, Oney Lorcan, Lince Dorado, Nia Jax, Eva Marie, and Jeet Rama’s release. Highlights are below.

-Both Oney Lorcan and Gran Metalik had previously asked WWE for their releases prior to being cut last week. Metalik’s fellow Lucha House Party partner Lince Dorado never asked for a release, but seemed in good spirits after being let go.

-Nia Jax had been released during a mental health break away from the company, which she mentioned during her statement commenting on the situation. There were plans for her to return in Mid-November, but Jax had requested more time away.

-Eva Marie had been away filming a movie, with Fightul noting that WWE had no real long-term creative plans for her, nor did they have any when she was brought back in 2020. Her pairing with Doudrop was planned around March, but she didn’t appear in any vignettes until May.

-Jeet Rama was seen as expendable due to his age and the pandemic affecting WWE’s plan to expand into other territories, specifically India. Rama is set to turn 41 in a few months.