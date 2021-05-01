The Peacock service has added more archived WWE content to their service according to PW Insider. The report reveals that all NXT Takeovers from 2014-2018 have been added along with the Takeovers that were already available. At this time there are zero NXT UK Takeovers available.

Following Daniel Bryan’s loss to Roman Reigns on SmackDown last night NXT North American champion Johnny Gargano teased a matchup with Bryan on Twitter by sharing a photo of a time they faced-off on the indies. He writes, “It’s been awhile.”