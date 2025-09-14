— Andrade has officially been moved to the alumni section on WWE.com, and it has since been confirmed that he’s been released from WWE.

Pwinsider is reporting that multiple sources inside the company have confirmed that Andrade was released. The decision was reportedly made by WWE higher-ups.

Andrade last appeared at SummerSlam 2025, and while there had been internal speculation that his time would be coming to an end, those rumors were never independently verified.

Andrade returned to WWE at the January 2024 Royal Rumble following a stint in AEW. He previously worked with WWE from 2016 to 2020, including a highly successful NXT run alongside Zelina Vega before moving to the main roster.

As many of you know, Charlotte Flair filed to divorce Andrade in June 2024, and the divorce was finalized in October 2024. The news of their split became public in February 2025. While there has been some speculation among some that Charlotte may have been part of the reason for Andrade’s release, that is far from confirmed. She did take to Twitter after the news broke to post the following:

ps I hope you feel beautiful today 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/q2BflrVHuF — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 13, 2025

— During a recent interview with ESports Insider, Booker T revealed that he wished he could have wrestled either Shawn Michaels or Roman Reigns in a singles match. He said,

“I look at the main roster, the only guy that I really wanted to mix it up with was Roman, you and the reason why is not because of him being the tribal chief or anything like that, but I look at his in ring prowess and I see things that most people don’t see that Roman has brought to the table. You can go back and look at the plethora of guys that Roman has faced, all of those guys walk away and they have a really, really good match. Most of the time, it’s not because of that guy, it’s because of Roman. He really knows how to set things up, and make you look at it and go, wow, it’s magical. So for me, that’s the way I always worked. I think him and I, we could have really had a great something, you know. But other than that, the only guy on the roster that I wanted to wrestle was Shawn Michaels.”

— In his latest YouTube video, D-Von Dudley revealed that Rikishi’s stinkface is more brutal than any wrestling move he’s ever endured. He brought it up while reminiscing about his time portraying Reverend D-Von. He said,

“Now, unfortunately, as Reverend D-Von, when I’m out there trying to save souls and get people to put in a donation box, just so I can continue my work as saving souls for the profit Vince McMahon, I have a 300-plus pound Samoan not only beating me up, dragging me in the corner and wanting to put his big ass in my face. Why? What did I ever do to that man that deserved that? Because I had a deacon on the outside in Dave Bautista, collecting the money from the masses of people that came down, remind you, I never forced them, they came down and delivered those dollar bills in my collection plate. So it wasn’t like Reverend D-Von was doing anything wrong, but Rikishi took it upon himself to put his hands on me, and on top of that, put his damn nasty big ass in my face. People want to ask me how that felt. It felt disgusting. To this day, I hold the grudge against Rikishi. Every time I see him, I tell him, ‘Why the hell did you put your ass in my face?’ I am a reverend. I am a man of the cloth. What have I ever done wrong? Picture that, him putting that ass in my face and me having to smell that. You think that’s nice? No, which is why we took it out on the Usos when we came back to WWE… It’s something that was foul and disgusting. It’s probably bigger than any move that I’ve ever taken, even worse than the Swanton from Jeff Hardy. So if I’m saying that, then you know the Stink Face had to be bad. Rikishi, damn you, damn you. You know I’m damning you because of what you did. How bad could that have been for you to have done that to me? You didn’t see me dropping my ass, taking my underwear, sticking it up my ass, and giving you a Stink Face. What the hell is wrong with you, man? I’ve waited all these years to let this out and to tell you how I felt, and this is how I feel: Love you like a brother, but man, I hate it for what you did to me. I still can’t believe to this day that the WWE allowed that, and Mr. McMahon, being my benefactor, should have fired your ass on the spot, but he didn’t. So again, what am I gonna rate this Stink Face? The S-tier, because it’s foul, disgusting, and should have never been done on Reverend D-Von.”

(h/t – Fightful)