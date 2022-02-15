As noted, Cody Rhodes and wife Brandi Rhodes have left AEW. You can click here for the statements from Cody, Brandi and AEW President Tony Khan. You can also click here for the previous report on Cody possibly returning to WWE and news on why he didn’t re-sign with AEW.

We noted before that Cody and WWE have at least had talks about a return, and that WWE officials knew Cody’s departure would be announced today. It was also reported that there was backstage chatter about Rhodes at Monday’s RAW.

In an update, combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani is also reporting that WWE is in talks with Rhodes about a return.

“I’m told Rhodes and WWE are in fact talking about him returning to the organization in the near future, I’m told,” Helwani tweeted.

There is no word on if Cody’s WWE return deal would include a spot on the roster for Brandi, or when we might see Rhodes return to the WWE ring, but we will keep you updated.

