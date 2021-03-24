Daniel Bryan was incorrectly listed for the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this week due to an error by Peacock.

As noted, it was confirmed earlier this week that Bryan will not be going into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class after he was listed as a “2021 Hall of Fame Inductee” by Peacock on the WWE Network this past weekend.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the accidental error came up when a collection of Bryan-related videos were added to Peacock with a subtitle for the Eric Bischoff collection that had been posted.

Bischoff had already been confirmed for the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE corrected the Bryan error within minutes, but screenshots made the rounds and the rumor mill picked up.

Bryan lost to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view, but word now is that he is being added to the WrestleMania 37 title match between Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. You can click here for that report.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.