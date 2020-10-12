As noted earlier today, via Cultaholic, former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is set to return to the company soon, as early as tonight’s RAW episode.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Marie is currently in Orlando for this week’s WWE TV tapings at the Amway Center. She was seen on Sunday undergoing medical testing that was needed to enter the arena today.

Word is that the 36 year old Marie and WWE came to terms on a return deal during the week of September 20. There is still no word yet on if she will be returning to wrestle, or work as some sort of personality on TV.

We noted back in September how Eva spoke with Reel Talker’s Jim Alexander and said she has some unfinished business in WWE, indicating that she may be returning to wrestle.

“I am just so thankful to that company and feel I have some unfinished business (if you know what I’m saying). I have no problem and see myself coming back to WWE. Stirring it up a little bit,” she said of a potential return.

Marie first signed with WWE in 2013 for Total Divas and the Divas Search, but left the company in August 2017 to focus on other non-wrestling interests. Since then she has done some acting and reality TV work, and has also launched her own fashion brands, among other ventures. Eva has stayed away from pro wrestling for the most part, but it was recently revealed at this link that she has a new pro wrestling show with NowThis coming out.

