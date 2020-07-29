More on Kairi Sane’s WWE Departure and How the Company Reacted

As we’ve noted, Kairi Sane reportedly finished up with WWE on this week’s RAW, and is headed back to Japan to be with her husband, who she just married in February after a longterm relationship. Sane and WWE are parting ways on good terms, and she is likely to be affiliated with the company in Japan.
In an update on Sane’s departure, Fightful Select reports that while there have been rumors of Sane’s departure since May, word is that now was always the original end date for Sane.
WWE has wanted to keep Sane on in some capacity, but she reportedly let them know months ago that she wanted to return to Japan to be with her husband.
WWE reportedly had no concerns that Sane would end up wrestling for another company here in the United States. Officials have made big pushes to have Sane involved with coaching or teaching while in Japan, but there’s no word yet on how those talks went.
Stay tuned for updates on Sane’s future.
