As we noted earlier, Max Caster of The Acclaimed challenged AEW President Tony Khan to a freestyle rap battle earlier this week, to potentially take place at tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Caster tweeted a clip of Khan watching The Acclaimed’s rap at last week’s tapings in Newark, New Jersey, where he took a friendly jab at the AEW boss. Caster captioned the clip with a challenge for tonight.

“[see-no-evil monkey emoji] IN CASE YOU MISSED IT [see-no-evil monkey emoji] Here’s my Fire freestyle from #AEW in Newark, NJ Our boss Tony Khan didn’t really like my rhymes. Well, maybe he can do better… I challenge @TonyKhan to a RAP BATTLE in Queens, NY at #AEWGrandSlam #MaxVsTony [boxing glove emoji],” Caster wrote.

In an update, Caster has since posted several related tweets where he continues to taunt and challenge Khan, including three clips posted today from Arthur Ashe Stadium. Khan has not responded as of this writing.

It’s possible that Khan and Caster do some sort of dark segment at tonight’s tapings for the live crowd, but nothing has been confirmed.

“[shouting silhouette emoji] Yo! Yo! Listen! [shouting silhouette emoji] Looks like @TonyKhan STILL hasn’t accepted my challenge. It’s just a little rap battle in front of 20K people! Accept the challenge! We should give the people what they want… #MaxVsTony [boxing glove emoji] at #AEWGrandSlam,” Caster wrote in another tweet.

You can see Caster’s related tweets below, including three clips of The Acclaimed searching for Khan at the venue today:

🙈 IN CASE YOU MISSED IT 🙈 Here's my 🔥 freestyle from #AEW in Newark, NJ Our boss Tony Khan didn't really like my rhymes. Well, maybe he can do better… I challenge @TonyKhan to a RAP BATTLE in Queens, NY at #AEWGrandSlam#MaxVsTony 🥊 📹: Dan Mullooly#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/O05J6sD77V — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) September 20, 2021

It's #MaxVsTony 🥊 this Wednesday! Get your cameras ready because everyone loves the Acclaimed 🥰#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 https://t.co/MuBK4A7bTZ — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) September 20, 2021

🗣️ Yo! Yo! Listen! 🗣️ Looks like @TonyKhan STILL hasn't accepted my challenge. It's just a little rap battle in front of 20K people! Accept the challenge! We should give the people what they want… #MaxVsTony 🥊 at #AEWGrandSlam #AEW #AEWDynamite #MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/nC5vKhuYbD — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) September 21, 2021

Also Platinum Max vs Tony Khan in a RAP BATTLE! #MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 https://t.co/oaFuWaRKQp — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) September 21, 2021

He's ready to take New York but not ready to rap battle Platinum Max… Damn We want #MaxVsTony 🥊#AEWDynamite #MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 https://t.co/1fpVVY4wqv — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) September 22, 2021

You guys forgot to mention Platinum Max vs Tony Khan in a rap battle… This is happening whether the company wants it or not. 🤷‍♂️#MaxVsTony 🥊#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 https://t.co/AcGQZBWzVW pic.twitter.com/zuQJOACqqG — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) September 22, 2021

