WWE is planning a match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

In November, WrestlingNews.co reported that WWE planned to book Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and Reigns vs. Zayn at the Chamber event.

WWE is going forward with that, as at the Rumble, Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Owens. After the match, Zayn turned on The Bloodline by hitting Reigns in the back instead of letting Owens take any further punishment by The Bloodline. They beat down Zayn.

Dave Meltzer also confirmed the Reigns vs. Zayn match is planned for the PLE by writing in the Wrestling Observer Daily Update: