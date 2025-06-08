– The June 27th episode of WWE SmackDown will air live from Saudi Arabia from 1–4 p.m. ET on Netflix. Due to time zones, it will air globally before airing on a seven-hour tape delay in the United States.

– While not officially confirmed, sources suggest Aigle Blanc is targeting August 30th as his final date in France before reporting to WWE.

– WWE will host a full lineup of ID Tournament matches tonight at 7 p.m. ET at the NYWC Sportatorium in Deer Park, New York.

Men’s tournament matches

* Sean Legacy vs. Brad Baylor

* Aaron Rourke vs. Jackson Drake

* Ricky Smokes vs. Cappuccino Jones

* Jack Cartwheel vs. Marcus Mathers

* Jordan Oasis vs. Bryce Donovan

* Ice Williams vs. It’s Gal

Women’s tournament match

* Kyie Rae vs. Zara Zakher

– Following the surprise return of R-Truth at the end of the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event on Saturday night, WWE released a new Money In The Bank Recap video looking at the reactions to the shocking comeback just days after his reported WWE release. Raw Recap podcast hosts Sam Roberts and Megan Morant host the show, which runs at over 73 minutes in length.