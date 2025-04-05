– For anyone asking or unsure, everyone we’ve spoken to internally has confirmed that Kevin Owens’ injury is legitimate. There was a lot of disappointment among the locker room—people were genuinely bummed for him.

– The promo between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair was a major topic of conversation among the roster on Friday night.

– B-Fab received praise from her peers for earning her spot through hard work. She was produced by TJ Wilson, who collaborates with her frequently.

– Becky Lynch has been announced for ‘Dan Black Presents: The Ultimate Improv Show,” which takes place on April 11 and also features former SNL cast member Bobby Moynihan, as well as Lisa Gilroy, Paul Scheer and others.

