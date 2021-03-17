We recently noted how WWE needed Jon Moxley’s content for a “Dean Ambrose” trademark filing. It was also recently reported how WWE had several other Superstar trademark filings delayed as they need written consent from the wrestlers.

In an update, Fightful Select has cleared up how the process works. It was noted that WWE applies for the trademark without consulting the talent in question. If the filing ends up getting rejected for lack of written consent from the talent it’s applied for, then WWE simply politely asks the talent to sign a document.

In almost every instance this process goes smoothly and there aren’t really any issues associated with it. This has little to noting to do with talents directly going against WWE or any other company, which is obvious as some of the recent delays were for current Superstars, including Dominik Mysterio and Chelsea Green.

