“Head of The Table” is the name of the new theme song for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As noted, Reigns debuted the new song on Friday’s SmackDown before he won the big Career vs. Title match over Daniel Bryan. The theme, apparently done by Anthony Mirabella of WWE Music Group partner Def Rebel, has received mostly positive feedback from fans on social media.

In an update, WWE Music released the theme song on YouTube this week. It was noted that the song will soon be available on Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music.

Below is the official YouTube release of Reigns’ new theme:

