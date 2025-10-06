Santos Escobar’s time with WWE appears to be coming to an official end.

As we previously reported, the former Legado Del Fantasma leader’s WWE contract is set to expire “very soon,” and all indications point to Escobar opting not to re-sign with the company. Now, a new report has provided further clarity on his situation.

According to a report from Pwinsider, Escobar’s WWE deal is set to officially expire at the end of today (October 6th), meaning that as soon as midnight hits, he will become a free agent and will be legally permitted to negotiate or sign with other promotions without any restrictions.

Interestingly, the report notes that WWE did attempt to retain Escobar with a new contract offer that included a raise in pay. However, Escobar is said to have turned down the deal, signaling a clear intent to move on from the company.

There’s already outside interest in the 40-year-old star. Both AEW and CMLL are believed to have Escobar on their radar as a potential signing. Additionally, the report mentioned that Escobar could explore the independent scene, with one possibility being a reunion with former Legado Del Fantasma member Elektra Lopez, who was released by WWE earlier this year.

Escobar’s in-ring absence had already sparked speculation about his WWE future. He hasn’t wrestled since a WWE Supershow in Mexico on July 27th, 2025, where he teamed with Angel and Berto in a six-man tag team match that saw them fall to Mr. Iguana, Pagano, and Psycho Clown.

With his contract now winding down and major promotions expressing interest, Santos Escobar’s next move could make him one of the most sought-after free agents in professional wrestling this fall.