A huge update on the relationship between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery.

As of today, a new media rights deal between AEW and WBD has not been met, but AEW is expected to be mentioned at the WBD UpFronts. Fightful Select reports that the deal is expected to be kept very close to the vest, and that Summer or Fall is a more likely point that the terms will be revealed. There is no firm date on when the exclusivity between AEW and WBD ends.

The report adds that there is a pilot in the works for an AEW-related program that may be announced on social media later this week. There are no details on the program other than it NOT being a reality series. AEW currently has Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision that airs through WBD.

Another important note in the report is the future of AEW’s pay-per-views. WBD does have an interest in putting all AEW PPVs on its MAX service. Fightful states that almost every deal WBD does has MAX in mind, something that wasn’t a focus of the network the last time they were making a media rights deal with AEW.

As for the NBA, if WBD does lose the rights they will be looking to reinvest funds in other programming to keep their position in the cable rankings.