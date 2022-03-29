After a “heated discussion” between the two over the weekend, MJF reportedly had a follow-up conversation with AEW President Tony Khan on Monday.

As noted earlier, Khan and MJF reportedly had a “heated discussion” this past weekend over MJF’s interview with Ariel Helwani. You can click here for our original report with details on why Khan was upset, and why MJF was frustrated even before the interview. It was then reported late Monday how any issues between MJF and Khan were settled, and while there was a “heated discussion” between the two, there was never any kind of fight.

In an update, Fightful Select now reports that Khan and MJF had a follow-up conversation on Monday, and that talk went much smoother than the first.

It was noted that MJF’s point of frustration continues to be his contract, which expires on January 1, 2024, while Khan is concerned about the precedent being set of AEW talents doing interviews without running it by the PR team first, which has been standard since 2019.

AEW sources note that Khan and MJF have maintained a good relationship since AEW launched, and have become good friends.

MJF’s AEW contract expires on January 1, 2024, and he has stated that he will be wrestling where the money is. Multiple sources have confirmed that WWE has interest in the young star, and will likely want to sign him when they’re able to.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Helwani’s full interview with MJF below:

