As noted earlier here on the site, tonight’s “Winter Is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite saw Kenny Omega capture the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley in the main event. The title change came after Impact Wrestling Co-Executive Vice President Don Callis interfered to assist Omega. Callis, who has a history with Omega and has been on Dynamite with him in recent weeks, did commentary for the main event and at one point went to ringside to announce to the referee that Omega was injured. Moxley punched Callis but the microphone landed in the ring and Omega ended up using that to set Moxley up for his finisher, and the pin to win.

Callis quickly helped Omega leave the title while AEW talent and President Tony Khan looked on, angry at what just went down. Callis then told Alex Marvez that we can find out what happened by tuning in to AXS TV next Tuesday, which was a reference to Impact Wrestling. This was seen as a tease for Omega making his Impact debut next Tuesday night.

We also noted before how the official Impact Twitter account bragged after the show, noting that Tuesday nights are the new Wednesday nights. They wrote, “Tuesdays are the new Wednesdays!”

Callis also tweeted and thanked Khan for the invite. A fan wrote that Callis screwed AEW, but Callis responded and said AEW screwed themselves. He also said everything will be explained on Tuesday’s Impact episode.

“@AEW screwed @AEW . Hear all about it this tuesday on @IMPACTWRESTLING on @AXSTV . Thanks for the invite @TonyKhan,” Callis tweeted back to the fan.

In an update, the back & forth between AEW and Impact continued on Twitter after the show.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR indicated that they want matches with Impact tag teams The North and The Motor City Machine Guns.

Cash tweeted, “MCMG”

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have not responded to Cash’s tweet as of this writing.

Harwood tweeted, “The North.”

Ethan Page of The North responded and wrote, “We’re ready”

Harwood responded, “No you’re not.”

Josh Alexander of The North posted a related tweet and wrote, “You’d think with the sheer amount of ‘The North vs FTR’ & ‘The North vs Young Bucks’ Tweets I’ve gotten in the past 5mins some smart business man would want to make these matches happen… But what do I know…”

Page made another tweet where he gave props to Callis, and said he will see Omega on Tuesday.

He wrote, “More Canadians to @IMPACTWRESTLING!!!??? HELL. YES. [thumbs up emoji] [Canadian flag emoji] Welcome to #IMPACTonAXSTV @KennyOmegamanX See you Tuesday [winking face emoji] #AEW #AEWonTNT Hell of a job tonight @TheDonCallis”

Evil Uno of The Dark Order also indicated that he wants to face MCMG.

Impact Co-Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore also commented and said fans can get their first look at Omega as champion by tuning in to Impact next week.

“See you TUESDAY! Tuesday for @IMPACTWRESTLING on @AXSTV for #IMPACTonAXSTV the 1st place you can see the new @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX! #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing,” D’Amore wrote.

Impact’s Sami Callihan also chimed in, writing, “Does @IMPACTWRESTLING have your attention now? This Tuesday. Sh*t gets real. #IMPACTonAXSTV”

AEW’s Nyla Rose reacted to the tweet from the official Impact account and wrote, “WHAT TIMELINE IS THIS?!!! [surprised emojis]”

The official AEW account responded to that same Impact tweet with just the “eyes” emoji. AEW also responded to the tweet from Callis with a GIF, which you can see below.

Impact’s Jordynne Grace responded to the AEW tweet and tagged Rose, Penelope Ford, Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida.

Grace wrote, “Hahahahaha I’m just finding this out now, this is dope as hell [rotfl emojis] Let’s GOOOOO @thePenelopeFord @shidahikaru @NylaRoseBeast @RealBrittBaker”

Rose responded with a throwback photos of she and Grace, writing, “We wearing red again or nah?”

Stay tuned for more on the new Impact – AEW partnership. You can see the related tweets below:

