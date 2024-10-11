We reported earlier this week here on WrestlingHeadlines.com that former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker missed this week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings due to an illness.

Taking to Twitter, the D.M.D. posted a video to thank her fans who reached out after she was pulled from her Women’s Title Eliminator match against Willow Nightingale that was scheduled for Dynamite.

Baker says she was taken to urgent care and given antibiotics, an IV, and a shot due to a case of strep throat.

Prior to becoming ill, Baker attended the wedding of former AEW VP Megha Parekh.

Baker ended her video with a message to her critics – “To all the weirdos with your conspiracy theories, f**k off.”