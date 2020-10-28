As noted earlier at this link, pro wrestling legend Tracy Smothers has passed away at the age of 58. Smothers announced in November 2019 that he was battling lymphoma, and was facing a second battle with the cancer. He had suffered some heart damage from the first round due to heavy chemotherapy. Smothers just underwent surgery for a hernia 11 days ago.

In an update, Timothy Denison noted on Facebook that Smothers passed away this morning at around 4:24am, due to his fight against cancer.

Funeral arrangements and a “Celebration of Life” will be announced in the near future for Smothers’ family, friends and fans. Denison noted that Smothers is survived by his mother, sister, two brothers, two sons, and his girlfriend.

Several promotions, wrestlers and WWE Hall of Famers are paying tribute to Smothers on social media today. Below are statements from WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, the NWA, OVW, CM Punk, Adam Pearce, Edge, Eric Bischoff, Ricochet, Taz, Ricky Morton, Mustafa Ali, and others:

WWE is saddened to learn that Tracy Smothers passed away today at the age of 58. WWE extends its condolences to Smothers’ family and friends. https://t.co/wdclVdB1n0 — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Tracy Smothers, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. #RIPTracy pic.twitter.com/YkdvY6cvJt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2020

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Tracy Smothers. The wrestling world will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/EoI3V2CMOL — NWA (@nwa) October 28, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tracy Smothers. We offer our condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/9gfXKDHOZe — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020

Sorry to hear about the passing of Tracy Smothers. I saw him last about a year ago. He was so happy in the ring. He was a good man. RIP Tracy. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 28, 2020

Very sad to learn that Tracy Smothers passed. He was a great wrestler and an even better person. He was always cutting up and busting chops in the locker room…just a fun talented dude always smiling. A spectacular career wrestling everywhere you could imagine over his years! pic.twitter.com/L0RERBn7ve — taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 28, 2020

RIP Tracy Smothers. A great wrestler and a kind soul always willing to lend a hand or drop some knowledge. Very blessed to have known him. A credit to our business. Godspeed — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) October 28, 2020

Rest In Peace Tracy Smothers. A true gentleman who never failed to bring a smile to my face. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) October 28, 2020

A sad sad sad days. I have more Tracy stories than I can remember.

Today, I'll be thinking about his memory, family, legacy, spirit & everything in-between. https://t.co/v6aigNCNKZ — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) October 28, 2020

My great friend Tracy Smothers has passed, it is with a heavy heart that I share the news. Lots of great times with Tracy, I had just spoke with him last week RIP my friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Tracy's family and loved ones at this time. Ricky Morton pic.twitter.com/FMFYSTv1sw — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) October 28, 2020

I just heard the news about Tracy Smothers. In my early years as a wrestler myself and @SexyChuckieT got to spend a lot of time with Tracy. He always knew how to put a smile on peoples faces. Rest In Power my friend. You will be missed. ❤️ — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) October 28, 2020

Smother Fucker.. sad day.

😢 RIP TS — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) October 28, 2020

Tracey Smothers was always an absolute pleasure to be around in ECW. Always smiling and laughing. A good brother. RIP. pic.twitter.com/uvbtGAqW3L — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) October 28, 2020

It didn’t matter where you were In your career… anytime you ran into Tracy, he put a smile on your face and gave you amazing advice. He was a friend, a mentor, and will be missed so much. Love ya. RIP Tracy Smothers. pic.twitter.com/W6pNA7rGxN — ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) October 28, 2020

At the end of every single interaction I ever had with Tracy Smothers, I left with a smile on my face. Without exception. We lost a good one today. Godspeed, Tracy, and echoing the voices of countless brothers and sisters: THANK YOU. Rest well, my friend. 🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) October 28, 2020

Rest in power, Tracy. pic.twitter.com/dk6v6nEZab — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 28, 2020

Tracy was the first name I ever worked. He taught me so much just that first night, and continued to do so for years. He loved working shows full of young kids and always helped share his knowledge. Always asked if I was swimming and eating cans of tuna. 1/5 — player/coach (@CMPunk) October 28, 2020

His shadow boxing to warm up is legendary. I can hear it now if I close my eyes. I watched him try to take a guys eye out once, then immediately start brushing his teeth. One time he grabbed nachos from a fan and I was so terrified he was going to dump cheese all over me and 2/5 — player/coach (@CMPunk) October 28, 2020

I’d have to drive home from kentucky covered in concession stand nacho cheese (no showers in IWA) but he said, “block it, hit me with the cheese, kid”. He wrestled bears. He was in the greatest tag match of all time with Brad vs the Midnights. He was a THUG. 3/5 — player/coach (@CMPunk) October 28, 2020

T is for terrible, H is for hell, U is for ugly and G is for jail because a thug can’t spell! I can recite his SMW promo vs Candido from the coal miners glove match by heart. Most IWA shows he would look out the curtain and say“well if they riot, we got em out numbered boys!”4/5 — player/coach (@CMPunk) October 28, 2020

Fresh from a shower, covered in soap and barely holding a towel to his body he fought police dogs during a riot in ECW. He was one of a kind.The Wild Eyed Southern Boy, and he left his mark on the wrestling business. I love Tracy Smothers. Rest in power Tracy, watch the cheese5/5 — player/coach (@CMPunk) October 28, 2020

Tracy Smothers took two young kids from Canada trying to “tour” the southern United States, with $1.50 a day to spend on food, saw a dilemma we put ourselves in to try and get experience, and took us under his wing. He knew we wanted it. Because of that, and his huge heart, 1/3 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 28, 2020

he drove us to make the next town so we could eat our next meal. He found floors, couches or other talent who had spare space in their hotel rooms for us to sleep. On those drives he dispensed his knowledge. Always with a laugh and a twinkle in his eye. And we soaked it up. 2/3 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 28, 2020

He was a great man. He truly knew what paying it forward meant. I will miss him. 3/3 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 28, 2020

