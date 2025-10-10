Two of WWE’s developmental signees under the “WWE ID” initiative have officially finished up with the company, but the program itself is reportedly continuing at a steady pace.

As previously reported, both Kylie Rae and Zayda Steel have seen their WWE ID contracts come to an end. Steel announced on Thursday that she had opted not to renew her deal with the company. Shortly after, Rae revealed that her contract with the developmental initiative was also not being renewed.

Despite the dual departures, Fightful Select is reporting that those close to the situation have indicated the WWE ID project remains active and is not winding down. In fact, several of the talents who were part of the same intake class have reportedly had their contracts extended. WWE is also said to be continuing recruitment efforts for the program, suggesting that the initiative is entering a new phase rather than concluding.

Kylie Rae made history earlier this year as the inaugural WWE ID Women’s Champion, a milestone that underscored her role as one of the project’s featured names. She would later vacate the championship in late September following the announcement of her pregnancy. There is currently no word on when or how a new Women’s Champion will be crowned.

The WWE ID program launched quietly in early 2024 as an experimental branch of the company’s developmental system. It was designed to identify and train independent talents outside the traditional NXT framework, offering shorter-term contracts and flexible developmental opportunities.

Rae and Steel’s exits come after a series of roster changes within the program in recent months. Aaron Roberts, Ice Williams, and Jordan Oasis were all released from their WWE ID contracts back in late August, marking an ongoing period of turnover as the initiative evolves.

While WWE has not commented publicly on the current direction of the ID program, sources indicate that the company still views it as a useful feeder system for scouting and testing prospective talent before potential NXT or Performance Center integration.