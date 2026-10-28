Three matches and segments took place in front of the live crowd before WWE NXT went on the air Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix.

The October 27 episode of NXT featured two pre-show matches and an in-ring confrontation, including the return of a wrestler who had been sidelined with an injury.

As noted, Elio LeFleur made his return to action following surgery to repair a torn labrum, defeating Tristan Angels with a neckscissor slam. The bout marked LeFleur’s first match since recovering from the injury.

Elsewhere during the pre-show festivities, Ame Marie Barnett, introducing herself as “The Duchess,” came to the ring alongside Adam Brazier for a promo segment.

The two were interrupted by Harley Riggins, leading to a verbal confrontation that eventually turned physical. Brazier laid out Riggins and sent him out of the ring.

In the other pre-show match, Thea Hail picked up a victory over WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Nikkita Lyons, forcing her to submit to a Kimura Lock in a non-title bout.

Both competitors wore Halloween-themed ring gear for the occasion, with Lyons sporting an outfit inspired by Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT Results 10/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.