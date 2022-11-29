Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly upset over a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series.

As noted, it was reported on Monday how Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, specifically over a spot that happened during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns took exception to what he saw as an unplanned spot between he and Owens, and that he wanted things to go off as originally planned. Reigns reportedly gave an “expletive filled” exclamation when he returned backstage, and it was clear to everyone that he was not happy. You can click here for the original report.

In an update, it was noted by F4Wonline.com that the story is accurate in the sense that Reigns was upset after being “popped” by Owens at one point. The incident involved Reigns taking a slap from Owens.

Reigns had noticeable bruising under his left eye, and there was talk of a possible broken eardrum, but that has not been confirmed.

The original report mentioned how it’s believed there is no real heat between Owens and Reigns coming out of the weekend. The update notes that while Reigns was upset, the situation had blown over twenty minutes later, and there are no lingering issues.

Reigns was reportedly scheduled to come out with Paul Heyman for the post-Survivor Series press conference, but Sami Zayn ended up replacing him.

Owens vs. Reigns for the title is rumored for the WWE Royal Rumble in January.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.