WWE held this past Friday’s edition of SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City and featured special appearances from NBA superstars Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several backstage notes from the show.

-Elektra Lopez, Tegan Nox, and Cedric Alexander were in New York for Smackdown, but not used.

-Oro Mensah was also in New York for Smackdown.

-Seth Rollins is still listed as Seth “Freakin” Rollins internally.

-WWE sources say the door remains open for Kayla Braxton/Becker to return in the future. She is no longer under contract and finished up on Friday.

-WWE was very pleased with the reception for their MSG Smackdown show.

-Reasons for censorship on Smackdown included a fan flipping off Nia Jax and a “fuck the Pacers” chant.

WWE expects to feature Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson on shows in the future when it works for them.