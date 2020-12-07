– Below is a video package of highlights from last night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event, along with a new WWE Now video with McKenzie Mitchell recapping Takeover.

– As noted, WWE has announced a NXT New Year’s Evil special for the first USA Network episode of 2021, on January 6. Below is the official announcement for the special episode, which mentions NXT Champion Finn Balor and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai:

NXT to present New Year’s Evil on Wednesday, Jan. 6 Ready for 2021? Prepare to ring in the new year with the black-and-gold brand! NXT will present New Year’s Evil on Wednesday, Jan. 6. How will the Superstars of NXT kick off 2021? What will the new year hold for champions Finn Balor and Io Shirai? Who will step up to take center stage, as the calendar turns toward a new era for the black-and-gold brand? Find out by tuning in to NXT New Year’s Evil, Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 8/7 C on USA Network!

