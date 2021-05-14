As noted, last week’s Throwback WWE SmackDown was short-staffed.

In an update, Fightful Select adds that Adam Pearce didn’t appear on camera because he was absent altogether. There were several other names who weren’t at the show, and some late changes that were made.

It was previously reported that Bruce Prichard was on vacation and Ed Koskey was also absent. Triple H helped out a lot with the show and Dave Kapoor came from WWE NXT to help out.

