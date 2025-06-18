As we reported earlier this morning here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, WWE Friday Night SmackDown will return to its usual two-hour format on Friday, July 4th.

The 10 PM Eastern time slot for that date will feature an episode of Resident Alien.

Filming officially begins today for the highly anticipated American Gladiators reboot, which features a mix of current and former professional wrestling stars. PWInsider has provided new details on the production.

The series is currently filming at Aren’Ice in Cergy-Pontoise, just outside Paris, France — a venue that previously hosted international editions of American Gladiators. Filming is expected to run through July 1, with daily tapings scheduled from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM local time. Attendance is free for fans.

Classic events such as The Joust and The Edge are expected to return, alongside several new, high-intensity challenges.

The cast includes AEW’s Wardlow and Kamille, former WWE Superstar Rick Boogs (Eric Bugenhagen), former TNA and OVW standout Jessie Godderz, and wrestler J-Rod. Hosting duties are handled by WWE’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, a Grand Slam Champion known for his charisma and media presence.

Local promotional materials describe the series as:

“Not just a show. It’s a celebration of strength, courage, and willpower. Faced with super-powered gladiators, contestants fight for honor—not fame. They come to prove they belong in the arena. Feel the energy. Experience the intensity. Enter the arena.”

For fans of professional wrestling, the reboot — set to stream on Prime Video — offers a dynamic fusion of athleticism, spectacle, and narrative-driven competition. With multi-camera coverage, crowd interaction, and over-the-top personas, the format mirrors the drama and structure of a wrestling match. The inclusion of wrestling talent ensures the series retains a compelling mix of power, performance, and personality.