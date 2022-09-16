Multiple sources are now reporting that WWE has plans to do Logan Paul vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A new report from Dave Meltzer notes that WWE has a press conference scheduled for this Saturday in Las Vegas, where they will announce Paul vs. Reigns as the Crown Jewel main event. There’s still no word yet on if the two megastars will compete for the title or not, but this will be the headlining match.

We noted earlier how Reigns was scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown, and that the belief was that the match would be confirmed there. That news came down after Paul promised to make a “massive announcement” on tonight’s live show from Anaheim. It’s not clear if the match will be confirmed tonight or at Saturday’s press conference, but it is booked to happen when WWE returns to the Kingdom this year.

As previously reported, Paul was earlier announced for tonight’s SmackDown from Anaheim, but WWE’s announcement did not mention the earlier “implied challenge” issued from Paul to Reigns after Reigns appeared on Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast earlier this week. WWE covered the challenge on their website, and Reigns ended up tweeting Paul Heyman to tell him to “handle” Logan, and Heyman said he would. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H then stepped in and invited Paul to SmackDown. You can click here for Paul’s comments on being ready for a Reigns match, and the related tweets can be found below.

Paul wrote the following on Twitter earlier today, “MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT. TUNE IN.”

A potential Paul vs. Reigns match has led to some mainstream media coverage for WWE this week, and it was rumored that WWE might book a match between the two. Paul has been close with WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the past, so it will be interesting to see if there’s some sort of tie-in there. Reigns has been rumored to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39 next year, and he discussed the potential match on Paul’s podcast earlier this week.

Paul signed a WWE contract earlier this summer, which puts him with the company through 2023. He made his in-ring debut back at WrestleMania 38 in April, teaming with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. Paul then defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam at the end of July in his singles debut.

MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT TUNE IN https://t.co/w3LMWOd9AG — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 16, 2022

I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!.

Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle https://t.co/vbWgX74ZAW — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 14, 2022

. @WWERomanReigns I am in receipt of your command, and I shall indeed bestow upon @LoganPaul the wisdom he so desperately lacks. My #TribalChief, please consider this HANDLED! https://t.co/POq1vmwngZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 15, 2022

Exactly how do you plan on handling me? https://t.co/cUuh1cWHvB — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 15, 2022

…It just so happens I have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to “handle” their issues with one another … consider this an invite for #Smackdown tomorrow night! https://t.co/99Rh9SJY4a — Triple H (@TripleH) September 15, 2022

