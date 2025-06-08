– WWE continues to make it clear that they are fond of AAA Lucha Libre star Mr. Iguana following his performance at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles, CA. As noted, the company made a point of adding a cameo appearance for Mr. Iguana at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 after the fan reaction and social media trending interest he drew earlier in the day. They also reportedly buzzed behind-the-scenes about the merchandising opportunities that someone like Mr. Iguana has. It is expected that fans will be seeing Mr. Iguana again sooner, rather than later. On Sunday, WWE once again kept his name relevant and in the WWE Universe spotlight, as they shared more photos of him from Worlds Collide on their X feed.

– WWE shared their usual end-of-the-week social media feature, “Who had the BEST Instagram photo of the week?!,” which as always, links to a photo gallery on the official WWE website that features a compilation of pictures and media shared by WWE Superstars throughout the past seven days.

Who had the BEST Instagram photo of the week?! 📸 https://t.co/AQ6qqfP9Ap pic.twitter.com/a58Zc3C8LW — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2025

– The official WWE Vault YouTube channel continues to churn out excellent full-length content on a regular basis. On Sunday, the channel uploaded the complete “Batista: I Walk Alone” documentary, which looks at the career of the WWE legend turned big-shot actor both inside and outside of the ring.

– Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were booed by the live crowd during WWE Money in the Bank in Los Angeles. The moment was picked up by TMZ and several other celebrity news outlets. Actress Danielle Fishel, best known as Topanga from Boy Meets World, was also in attendance at Money in the Bank on Saturday night.

– Solo Sikoa is not happy with his cousin. The New Bloodline member surfaced on social media, sharing a photo of the two together with a red “X” over the face of “The Samoan Werewolf” following WWE Money In The Bank 2025. For those who missed it, the WWE United States Champion caught Sikoa and JC Mateo talking trash about him on SmackDown on Friday night, and during the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match on Saturday, Fatu, after appearing to help Sikoa and guard him as he climbed his way to victory, stopped him at the last minute, switching his, “I love you!” to “I hate you!” and attacking him.