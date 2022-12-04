The internal listing for Friday’s WWE SmackDown had a dark match that would’ve seen Scarlett, Karrion Kross, and Damian Priest taking on Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, and Liv Morgan. Instead, WWE booked Legado Del Fantasma (including Zelina) with Priest to face Madcap Moss, Riddle, Strowman, and Morgan.

Fightful Select reports that creative plans were set for Kross and Scarlett well before Friday and Scarlett was never informed of a planned match. It was considered either an internal error or a nixed pitch that was done well before Friday, as one source said, “her being in a match would have been a surprise to her.”

Scarlett hasn’t wrestled since she’s been brought back to WWE. Her last match was for MLW over the summer. Last year, she worked a dark match when WWE returned to live touring after having never worked a main roster or NXT match aside from a squash match years prior.