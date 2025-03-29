During a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, WWE President Nick Khan revealed that the company is hoping to hold a pay-per-view event in India within the next two years.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On holding a major event in India: “That’s the goal, and we’re penciling out 2026 and 2027 now. In one of our first meetings with Netflix after the deal was signed. Without asking, Netflix handed us a list of their priority countries. At the top of that list was India. And knowing that the race would come into play on April 1 in India, if it’s important to Netflix, assume it’s important to us. India has always been important to us. So we’re penciling it out now, and let’s wait and see.”

On WWE’s popularity in India: “WWE is the second most popular sport in India, behind cricket… There’s multi-generational viewing. Families watch it together. Women and men watch it alone.”

On what WWE brings to the country: “You’ll notice a lot of dramas and stories with deep narratives. That’s exactly what we believe WWE is.”

Former WWE NXT Superstar Duke Hudson, who was released back in January, took to Twitter today to reveal his new ring name.

Going forward, Hudson will be known as Duke Hanson on the independent scene.

Duke Hanson 2K25 pic.twitter.com/en6JKaUSZ9 — Duke Hanson (@sixftfiiiiive) March 29, 2025

During a recent appearance on “The Ricky Cobb Show,” Glenn Jacobs commented on which version of the Kane character is his favorite. He said,

“The mask added a level of mystique and mystery to the character that still makes it, in my opinion, one of the most unique in WWE history. When folks ask me what’s my favorite Kane, it’s the original Kane. I mean, that’s what I think of, and I think that’s what people that watch my entire career think of. I think that’s what they envision as well,” he said. “There does come a point, and I used to think when I hear about rock stars and they get burned out, or actors and they get burned out, or, like, it’s whatever, right? But that kind of happened to me because there comes a certain point as a performer, it’s true of athletes, too, there comes a certain point as a performer where you think I can do more than this, and you’ve, I don’t want to say perfected it, but it’s almost like not a challenge anymore, because you’ve gotten to that point where you’ve done it so much that you know you can do that, and you want to move on. So I wouldn’t call it frustration, as much as you know, just that, ‘I can do more than this.’ In the early years of Kane, no, absolutely not,” he said, regarding his desire to cut more promos. “I mean, it worked, and it worked so well, and everything was going along great. But then you would see other folks who are really good talkers get opportunities. You’re like, ‘Man, I can do that as well.’ At least, I’d like to have the opportunity. So once it got to a certain point, I felt that the mask and not talking was actually limiting the character, and the benefits of the mystique were, on some total, wearing the mask and not talking was actually hurting my ability to be the performer that I hoped to be.”