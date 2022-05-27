MLW has announced six more participants for the upcoming Battle Riot IV match. The following names were revealed on last night’s MLW Fusion show:

* Jacob Fatu

* Ross Von Erich

* Matt Cross

* Mini Abismo Negro

* Budd Heavy

* MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka

There are now 11 names confirmed for Battle Riot IV as last week the company announced Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, Marshall Von Erich, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, and MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman.

The 40-man Battle Riot match will headline the MLW Battle Riot IV event scheduled for Thursday, June 23 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. This event will also be a MLW Fusion TV taping. Tickets are on sale at MLWNYC.com, starting at $15.

The winner of Battle Riot IV will receive a title match from MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, at any time they want.

MLW will be announcing more Battle Riot entrants in the weeks to come, and then there will be surprise participants to be revealed on the night of the show. MLW also has the following names advertised for the event: MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Davey Richards, nZo, Aramis, Arez, Cesar Duran, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, Mads Krugger, Microman, Myron Reed, 5150, Gino Medina, Savio Vega, Taya Valkyrie.

MLW wrote the following on the Battle Riot match:

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds. There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications! Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope. Anything is possible in a Battle Riot! WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on MLW Battle Riot IV. Below is the latest promo from last night’s reveal:

Who will riot in NYC on June 23rd? Let's find out as more competitors are announced in the Battle Riot control center. https://t.co/BTyTHwHO0N pic.twitter.com/WIxjlQtzrG — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) May 27, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.