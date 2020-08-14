More Positive Coronavirus Test Results Reportedly Force Delay In WWE Tapings

WWE reportedly had another round of positive COVID-19 tests last week.

As noted, there were issues at the WWE Performance Center TV tapings on Tuesday, August 4. WWE had plans to tape multiple episodes of SmackDown and 205 Live, but ended up taping just one episode of each show. It was noted then that the delays were due to problems with organization, and possibly with how late the RAW taping ran the night before. The delay led to WWE holding another taping yesterday, August 13, for tonight’s SmackDown and 205 Live episodes.

In an update, last week’s delay was reportedly due to more people testing positive for the coronavirus.

It was reported by PWInsider, via three different sources, that the second SmackDown taping scheduled for last week was nixed at the last minute because more positive COVID-19 test results came back.

WWE implemented additional COVID-19 protocols and put significant effort into preventing the spread of the virus after the large outbreak in June. There is no word yet on who tested positive in this latest round of tests, or if more wrestlers tested positive than other employees. However, it was reported last week that some talents who were booked for the tapings had to be pulled at the last minute, which also contributed to the delay. Two of the wrestlers who were reportedly pulled from the SmackDown taping were Killian Dain and Danny Burch, but they both wrestled on this week’s WWE NXT episode. It’s possible that they were pulled due to creative reasons.

Stay tuned for updates.

