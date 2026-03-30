Early notes from inside Madison Square Garden paint the picture of a red-hot atmosphere for tonight’s WWE RAW in New York City.

The iconic venue is reportedly close to a complete sellout, with a packed crowd filing in well ahead of the live broadcast. Fans inside the building were met with long waits at merchandise stands, as lines stretched throughout the Garden concourse.

Among the items being sold were 8×10 photos featuring top names such as Danhausen, Jey Uso, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and AJ Lee, giving attendees plenty of collectible options tied to both current stars and fan-favorite returns.

The energy in the building was noticeable early on. Alicia Taylor received a massive reaction from the crowd upon her arrival, signaling a lively audience even before RAW officially gets underway.

Backstage, Royce Hobbs was spotted at the venue, adding another interesting name to the mix ahead of the show.

One source is reporting that stipulations are expected to be added to some already announced matches for WrestleMania 42, with one expected to be a ladder match. Whether or not the announcement(s) come tonight or Friday remain to be seen.

WWE Main Event spoilers for tonight:

* Je’Von Evans picked up a win over Rayo Americano, finishing the match with a leaping cutter.

* In another bout, Rusev scored a victory over Otis.

For more spoilers for tonight’s WWE Raw, click here and here.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)