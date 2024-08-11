More matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub at eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas after the AEW Collision show on August 10, 2024.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the taping.

* Abadon defeated Jael

* Serpentico & Fuego Del Sol & Angelico defeated LSG & MSG & Joe Alonzo

– Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti def. CD Bennett, Dante Leon & Vin Parker

– Sammy Guevara def. Ariya Daivari

– Mina Shirakawa def. Rachael Ellering

– Lio Rush def. Rocky Romero

– ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs (Marshall von Erich & Ross von Erich) (c) vs. Cage Of Agony (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage & Toa Liona) went to a no contest

