Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan came out and brought out Big Boom! AJ & Big Justice. They started talking about how it’s their first time here to attend AEW in Jacksonville, FL.

MxM collection came out and Mason mentioned how he had a prior career to wrestling. He played football for the Houston Texans and said that Jacksonville is now their house. This brought out Swerve Strickland.

MxM Collection (who still had Sammy Guevara’s ROH World Tag Team title with them) begged Tony to help them and they left the ringside area. Swerve, Tony, AJ, and Big Justice gave everybody at Daily’s Place five Big Booms and lead the crowd with a chant of Duvall.

“TK” thanked the fans for being there and mentioned how three years ago, he announced that he purchased Ring of Honor and we’re gonna’ have some more action right now.

After they exited, the following matches were taped for an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:

ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena w/ Billie Starkz defeated Carolina Cruz.

Blake Christian defeated Adam Priest.

ROH Women’s Tv Championship Match: Champion Red Velvet defeated Robyn Renegade. It looked like Renegade got knocked loopy at the end of the match.

Four Way Tag Match: The OutRunners defeated The Grizzled Young Vets, Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds, and Yhe Premier Athletes’ Aryi Davari & Tony Nese w/ Josh Woods & Smart Mark Sterling.

