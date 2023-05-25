ROH taped more matches for what could be the June 8 and June 15 editions of ROH TV on Wednesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. You can click here for the match spoilers taped before Dynamite. Below are the post-Dynamite spoilers, courtesy of Kyle Hairston:

* Bobby Cruise came back out to do ring announcing, and said there would be two title matches

* NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. retained over Rocky Romero

* Diamante defeated Promise Braxton

* Action Andretti and Darius Martin defeated The WorkHorsemen’s JD Drake and Anthony Henry

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, AAA World Tag Team Champion Komander and Bandido defeated Serpentico, Angelico and Jack Cartwheel

* ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata retained over Alex Coughlin. The ringside judges were Jerry Lynn, Madison Rayne and BJ Whitmer

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Kiera Hogan in what may have been a non-title match

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET on HonorClub or watchroh.com.

