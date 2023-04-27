Six more matches were taped after Wednesday’s AEW Rampage tapings in Sunrise, Florida, to air on tonight’s ROH TV episode. Below are spoilers to air on tonight’s ROH TV episode, from the pre-Dynamite tapings and the post-Rampage tapings.

TAPED AFTER AEW RAMPAGE:

* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Action Andretti, Darius Martin and Stu Grayson defeated Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Ari Daivari

* Preston Vance defeated Rich Adonis

* Skye Blue defeated Robyn Renegade

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Brock Anderson

* Willow Nightingale defeated Steph De Lander

* Komander defeated Angelico

TAPED BEFORE AEW DYNAMITE:

* Pure Rules Match: NJPW’s Rocky Romero defeated Lee Moriarty

* Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Angelica Risk

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe retained over Christopher Daniels

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over NJPW’s Robbie Eagles

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET on HonorClub or watchroh.com.

