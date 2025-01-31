– WWE holds their Royal Rumble rehearsals on Friday ahead of the go-home episode of SmackDown. Women’s rehearsals begin this evening, with Smackdown participants showing up after the show.

– WWE began their Royal Rumble Weekend festivities today as well, with their WWE Community event for students in Indianapolis, IN., the site of Saturday’s PLE, as well as tonight’s SmackDown.

– The big media push for Saturday’s show continued today, with Nia Jax, Chelsea Green, Dominik Mysterio, Tiffany Stratton, Bron Breaker and Penta being among those who did some promotional work supporting the big PLE. Penta and Dominik Mysterio even had a confrontation, as did Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton.

– Big E. & Tyler Breeze are in town in Indianapolis for appearances at the WWE Royal Rumble Superstore.

– There are a number of surprises planned for the Women’s Royal Rumble that have been essentially confirmed. One source insists despite her claims otherwise, Jordynne Grace will indeed be in the Women’s Rumble bout. Stephanie Vaquer has also been mentioned as a possible NXT representative in the match.

– WWE has announced Kevin Owens interview with Joe Tessitore for tonight’s SmackDown, and have confirmed that hour one of the three-hour go-home show for Saturday’s PLE will air commercial-free on the USA Network.

