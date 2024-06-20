More seats have opened up for TNA Slammiversary weekend.

On Thursday, TNA Wrestling issued a press release to announce that additional seats have been made available for the company’s return to Montreal, Quebec, Canada on July 20 and July 21 for TNA iMPACT and TNA Slammiversary 2024.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Additional Seats Now Available For Both TNA Wrestling Shows In Montreal, July 20-21

Due to the overwhelming response to the two TNA Wrestling shows in Montreal, company officials confirmed today that the seating for both shows – on Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21 – has been expanded and more prime seats are now available.

TNA Wrestling is making its return to Montreal, Quebec, Canada for the first time since 2011 – and the two shows are record-setting, with sold-out crowds expected.

Slammiversary is set for Saturday, July 20, at Verdun Auditorium. Slammiversary is one of the biggest events of the year for TNA Wrestling – a showcase event that, in 2024, will celebrate the company’s 22nd year. Slammiversary will air live around the world on pay-per-view with every TNA championship on the line.

On Sunday, July 21, the TNA television trucks will be in Montreal to capture all the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EDT every Thursday (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Montreal, led by hometown heroes PCO and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, along with reigning World Champion Moose, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and X Division Champion Mustafa Ali.

In addition, the Montreal shows will feature Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Santino Marella, Steph De Lander, Ash By Elegance and many more.

