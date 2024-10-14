More spoiler notes have surfaced regarding tonight’s WWE Raw, which was taped last Monday night in St. Louis, MO.
* A tag team title top contender tourney is to be announced
* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend are supposed to be ringside for the tag team title match
* Dominik Mysterio is to be ringside with Liv Morgan
* Maxxine Dupri is to be ringside with American Alpha
* Danilo Anfibio is set to referee the main event
* Eddie Orengo is set to ref the tag team title match
* WWE has additional double tapings set for WWE Raw
* War Raiders will return to that name and presentation. Their match is scheduled for one segment
* R-Truth vs. Miz is also only set for one segment
* Tonight’s tag team match will be Raquel’s first televised tag team match since she and Liv Morgan lost the tag titles to Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
(H/T: Fightful Select)