More spoiler notes have surfaced regarding tonight’s WWE Raw, which was taped last Monday night in St. Louis, MO.

* A tag team title top contender tourney is to be announced

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend are supposed to be ringside for the tag team title match

* Dominik Mysterio is to be ringside with Liv Morgan

* Maxxine Dupri is to be ringside with American Alpha

* Danilo Anfibio is set to referee the main event

* Eddie Orengo is set to ref the tag team title match

* WWE has additional double tapings set for WWE Raw

* War Raiders will return to that name and presentation. Their match is scheduled for one segment

* R-Truth vs. Miz is also only set for one segment

* Tonight’s tag team match will be Raquel’s first televised tag team match since she and Liv Morgan lost the tag titles to Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Spoilers For October 14, 2024.

(H/T: Fightful Select)