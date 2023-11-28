– Scheduled for tonight’s WWE Main Event taping at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. is Duke Hudson vs. Charlie Dempsey as well as Apollo Crews vs. Riley Osbourne.

– Serving as the referee for the main event for tonight’s show will be Rod Zapata.

– Also scheduled for tonight’s RAW in addition to the matches and segments we previously listed are Ivy Nile, Jinder Mahal, Chad Gable, JD McDonagh, Valhalla and Maxxine Dupri.

– The Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Natalya & Tegan Nox women’s tag-team title bout is scheduled for two segments.

The CM Punk promo is set for one segment.

– As of this afternoon, Alpha Academy vs. DIY, DIY vs. Creeds, Creeds vs. Indus Sher, Creeds vs. Imperium, New Day vs. Creeds were the Tag Team turmoil match order.

(H/T: MA HREF=”https://fightful.com” target=”_Blank”>Fightful Select)