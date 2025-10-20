The fallout from Seth Rollins’ shoulder injury has sent shockwaves through WWE’s creative plans, leaving CM Punk suddenly without a confirmed challenger heading into this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, WWE has scrambled to adjust course following Rollins’ injury, which is said to require surgery and could keep him sidelined for an extended period of time. To address the situation, the company is reportedly set to announce a Battle Royal during tonight’s episode of RAW.

With Rollins now out of action, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce is expected to play a major on-screen role in clarifying the title’s immediate future. Sources indicate that Pearce will make an important announcement on the show (will either open or close the show) — one that determines whether the World Heavyweight Title remains active under Rollins’ reign or if WWE moves toward crowning a new champion altogether.

Adding to the intrigue, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is backstage at RAW and is expected to appear on the broadcast. Bella’s involvement reportedly ties into La Primera Stephanie Vaquer’s ongoing feud with The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, with Bella slated to appear in a segment designed to give Vaquer’s storyline a major boost heading into the next phase of their rivalry.

With several key moving parts — a vacant title picture, a Battle Royal announcement, and a Hall of Famer’s return — RAW promises plenty of surprises tonight.

WWE RAW airs live on Netflix at 8:00 PM EST.