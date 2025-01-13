Some more spoiler notes have surfaced for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

Ahead of the sophomore installment of WWE Raw on Netflix at 8/7c this evening from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, several WWE SmackDown Superstars have been spotted backstage.

SmackDown roster talents Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Bayley and Nia Jax are all in attendance backstage at the SAP Center this evening.

According to local advertising, Bayley vs. Nia Jax and LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura are scheduled to take place as post-show dark matches at tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix taping.

WWE has released the WWE Now preview for the sophomore episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. tonight on their official YouTube channel (see video below).

For more spoiler notes on tonight’s WWE Raw, click here and click here. For a complete preview for tonight’s show, click here.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw on Netflix results coverage from San Jose, CA.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)